Mary Anna (Rion) Johnson, 82, of Elkton, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mary was born Oct. 1, 1937, in McGaheysville and was the daughter of the late Lewis Hiram and Ruby Lilly Rion.
Mary was a lifetime resident of Elkton. She retired from Merck on July 1, 1993, after many years of employment and was a member of Blue Ridge Independent Church. She was a devoted wife, and a wonderful mother, mother-in-law and friend.
On Dec. 16, 1956, she married Richard Lee Johnson, who preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2007.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn R. Shifflett and Pauline R. Shifflett; two infant brothers, Lewis Rion and Hensell Rion; and a nephew, Harold Shifflett Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Richard Johnson and Jeffrey Lee Johnson and wife, Melissa, all of Elkton; four nieces, Darlene Knighton, Cindy Sipe and husband, Mike, Sharon Anderson and husband, Greg, and Carolyn Firkin and two nephews, Keith Shifflett and wife, Donna, and Alden Shifflett and wife, Kim.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may also visit the homes of her sons at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 91, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
