Mary Anne Funkhouser
Mary Anne Funkhouser, 85, of Baker, W.Va., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born June 22, 1934, in Timberville, Va., she was a daughter of the late Paul Tusing and Ruth (Rinker) Tusing.
Mary Anne was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was a member of the Baker United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester G. Funkhouser, on Dec. 29, 2010. She was also preceded by two brothers, James and Allen Tusing, and a great-grandchild, Imagine Funkhouser.
Surviving are three daughters, Sherry Harmon, Judy Wilkins and Burdetta Funkhouser; a son, Lester Funkhouser Jr., all of Baker; three sisters, Elenora Hirsh of Mount Jackson, Va., Katherine Simmons of Bridgewater, Va., and Shelby Tusing of Richmond, Va.; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va., with Pastor Loretta Brinker officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are under the direction of McKee Funeral Home of Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.