Mary Ann May, 90, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Mrs. May was born on Oct. 5, 1931, in Page County, and was the daughter of the late David Newton and Lily Shomo Lucas.
Mrs. May was a lifetime resident of Shenandoah and was employed with the Genie Company for over 30 years. She continued working into her eighties with her daughter at Tru Kut Door until retiring. Mary was a longtime member of the First Apostolic Church in Grottoes and attended Shenandoah Assembly of God where she raised her children and attended Wednesday evening services. She will be remembered as a hard-working mother that loved and raised her children equally.
Surviving are her sons, Frankie Grimsley and wife, Ann of Shenandoah and Mahlon “David” Grimsley and wife, Maggie of Durham, N.C.; four daughters, Susie Kitta and husband, Tony, Faye Taylor, Libby Hammer and Evelyn Meadows and companion, Wayne Wyant, all of Elkton; two sisters; Alberta Morris and Ramona “Boots” May; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 15 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband, Bobby Lee May; a son, Roger Dale Grimsley; seven sisters, Lottie Secrist, Dorothy Smith, Lois Grey, Rowena Dennis, Juanita Lowery, Pearl Comer, and Faye Breeden; two brothers, Leonard Lucas and Roy Lee Lucas and a great great-grandson, Easton Matthew Shifflett.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at First Apostolic Church in Grottoes with Pastors Frank Grimsley, Keith Grimsley, Curtis Morris, and Carter Dean officiating. Interment to follow at McAlister-Cave Cemetery, Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Apostolic Church, P. O. Box 558, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.