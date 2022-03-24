Mary Anne Sandridge, 92, of Elkton, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Sandridge was born on May 2, 1929, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of Russell A. and Virginia Lokey Sellers. She graduated from McGaheysville High School in 1946, and attended Bridgewater College. She was a lifelong member of The Life Church at Brown Memorial in McGaheysville. Mary Anne was a Lab Technician for Rockingham Memorial Hospital for 30 years. She loved spending time traveling with her family & friends, cooking, gardening, knitting/crocheting and taking care of others.
On June 10, 1950, she married Millard Suter Sandridge. Mary Anne is survived by two sons, Gary Sandridge of Elkton, and Gene Sandridge and wife, Donah, of McGaheysville; two daughters, Martha S. "Susie" Rose and husband, Jack, of Elkton, and Barbara Anne Easter and husband, Russell, of Mount Airy, N.C.; sisters in law, Betty S. Sellers of Elkton, Betty M. Sellers of Staunton, Laura Sandridge, of Rock Hill, S.C. and Mary Ellen (Sandridge) Ramsey and husband, Charlie, of Waynesboro; nine grandchildren, Marti Easter Goad, Jacob Easter, Jared Easter, Emily Rose Barone, John Rose, Logan Sandridge, Jay Sandridge, Tyler Sandridge and Lauren Sandridge; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Sandridge was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Millard, on October 28, 2010; two brothers, William “Bill” Sellers and Richard “David” Sellers; two brothers-in-law, Norris Sandridge and Shirley “Will” Sandridge and two sisters-in-law, Frances Sandridge and Mary Sandridge.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at The Life Church at Brown Memorial with Pastor Justin Kimmel officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Life Church at Brown Memorial, P.O. Box 133 McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
