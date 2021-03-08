Mary Rosella Biller Mundy, 86, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Strasburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late William Jennings Biller and Eleanora Virginia Frye Biller. Mary was preceded in death by one brother, Boyd Biller; two sisters, Geraldine Shipp and Barbara Emswiler; and her son-in-law, Peter Nathan Robison.
On March 12, 1954, she married Dewayne Mundy, who survives.
Mary is also survived by a daughter, Karen Elaine Mundy Robison of Harrisonburg and her three grandchildren, Kalaena Malia Robison, Micah Peter Robison (Krystal) and Jordan Jennings Robison (Lindsey). She is also survived by a sister, Linda Trumbo and her husband, Richard, of Fulks Run.
Mary was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on June 7, 1947, in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Right up to her death, Mary was a faithful servant of her God Jehovah for over 73 years. Her love for her Creator was evident in all she did. She loved to help others and was willing to talk to anyone who would listen about the wonderful hope she looked forward to for the future of mankind and this earth.
The family wishes to extend their special thanks for the loving care Mary received from her caregivers at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service. However, a memorial service via zoom will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made at www.jw.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
