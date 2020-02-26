Mary Beth Lambert
Mary Beth Lambert, 59, of Franklin, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Lavender Fields Assisted Living in Beverly, W.Va.
Born July 27, 1960, in Harrisonburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Stanley “Lewis” Craig and Doris “Elaine” Eye Craig.
Mary Beth was a 1978 graduate of Franklin High School and received her Master’s Degree in Education from Bridgewater College. She was a dedicated teacher of math, physics, algebra and geometry for two years at Petersburg High School and 32 years at Franklin High School/Pendleton County High School before her retirement in 2016. She and her family also owned and operated Long Mountain General Store, Brandywine General Store and Lambert Poultry Farms.
On June 24, 1989, she married Mark Lambert, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Jesse Lambert, Jacob Lambert and Jared Lambert, all of Franklin; one sister, Doris Ann Dove (and husband, Larry) of Upper Tract, W.Va.; one nephew, Clifton Dove; and one niece, Beth Lynn Pennington (and her husband, Justin)
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Walnut Street United Methodist Church in Franklin with Pastor Mike Loudermilk officiating. Interment will be at Cherry Hill Cemetery in Upper Tract.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
