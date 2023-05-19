Mary Betty Hensley Shifflett, 93, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. She was born March 3, 1930, in Rockingham County to the late Virginia “Jennie” Hensley Knight. She was married to the late Amos L. Shifflett.
She was a member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church. She spent many years serving as a youth leader and Sunday school teacher, as well as directing church plays. Mary dedicated time to visiting those who were sick and shut-in, churches, and nursing homes. She had cherished memories of singing with her husband and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her sons, Ronald Ray Shifflett and wife, Kathy, of Elkton, Edward Lee Shifflett and wife, Gail, of Elkton, and Vincent Eugene Shifflett of Shenandoah; daughter-in-law, Denise, of Harriston; brothers, Johnny Knight of Elkton, Wayne Knight and wife, Debbie, of Shenandoah, Roger Knight and wife, Donna, of McGaheysville, and Randall Knight and wife, Vickie, of Elkton; sister, Joyce Crawford of Rocky Bar; special friend, Liz; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Harold Gene Shifflett; sister-in-law, Nancy Knight; brothers, Leon “Dickie” Knight, Leroy Knight and wife, Patsy; and brother-in-law, Odell Crawford.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Elkton Pentecostal Church in Elkton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastors Carter Dean, Eddie Byers, and Jeff Carr officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
