Mary Blanche Phillips of Mount Crawford, passed away at her home on Oct. 4, 2021.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 53 years, Dale Wayne Phillips; two sons, Mike Roberts of Colorado and Aaron Phillips of Dayton, Va.; and one daughter, Gayle Phillips of Broadway, Va.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Larry Roberts Jr. and Keith Roberts (infant); and grandson, Corey Phillips.
She will be truly missed.
