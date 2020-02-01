Mary Catherine Pence Shifflett, age 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. A daughter of the late William and Helen Carr Pence, she was born July 19, 1939, in Rockingham County.
Mrs. Shifflett was employed as a seamstress with Metro Pants in Harrisonburg and later was a caregiver in the home of others. She will be remembered for her skill of sewing, cooking and baking. She was a member of Hose Company Number 4 Ladies Auxiliary and Fraternal Order of the Eagles Number 4150 Ladies Auxiliary.
On Nov. 9, 1956, she married Garnett Shifflett, who preceded her in death on June 22, 2017.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn S. Willingham; son, Terry S. Shifflett and wife, Angie, all of Harrisonburg; sisters, Naomi Bowman and husband, Richard, Anna Reedy and husband, Ralph, and Vera Knupp; brother, Millard Pence and wife, Barbara; grandchildren, Christiana Monee’ Willingham, Alise Comer, Katie Shifflett and Logan Shifflett; great-granddaughter, Madalyn Lambert; sons-in-law, Steve Lambert and Christopher Willingham, and a great number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three daughters, Sharon Lambert, Christine Shifflett and Karen Moore; brothers, Roger, Beverly, Harold and Floyd Pence, and granddaughter, Jenay Lambert.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg or any time at the Willingham home, 353 Summit St. in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Arthur T. Dean, II, will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the funeral home with interment following at Woodbine Cemetery.
Mrs. Shifflett’s daughter and granddaughter would like to thank the staff of HHRC that provided excellent care and especially the close relationships that were established.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
