Mary "Coney" Dunbar, 89, of Elkton, entered into the presence of Jesus on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. She was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Hicksville, N.Y., to the late John and Anna Christ, the youngest of three children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, with whom she enjoyed 60 years of marriage; two brothers, John Christ and James Christ, and a sister-in-law, Freda Christ.
She was a graduate of Hicksville High School and Hofstra College in New York. She was a homemaker, lovingly caring for her husband and family. She was a member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Elkton.
She is survived by her children, Paul Dunbar and wife, Karen, of Carlisle, Pa., Marianne Baier and husband, Kurt, of Staunton, Va., Lee Dunbar and wife, Belinda, of Staunton, Va., and Ruth Rothwell and husband, David, of Harrisonburg, Va.; an adopted daughter, Marcia Walk; 13 grandchildren: Corrie Christensen, Jonathan Rothwell (Janelle), Matthew Dunbar (Angela), Lynn Lindsey (Chris), Jason Rothwell (Sarah), Kurt Baier (Jodi), Tim Rothwell (Sasha), Bethany Hoeflich (Phil), Karl Baier (Casey), Lee Dunbar (Felicia), Kristen Rothwell, Bonnie Haus (Justin), Heidi Brown (Michael); 32 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Maxine Christ of Charlotte, N.C.
Pastor Adam Snow will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Elkton. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Elkton, 2580 Panorama Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may by shared at kygers.com.
