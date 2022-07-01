Mary Deavers ‘Tootie’ Smith
Mary Deavers “Tootie” Smith, 98, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg. Born in Page County, Va. on June 21, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Ray and Alice Moody Taylor Deavers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis S. Smith; three sisters, Annie Turner, Dorothy Spencer and Emma Shifflett and four brothers, David, William, Paul and Kenny Deavers.
Mrs. Smith was a server at the Verbena Tavern in her early working years. She was later employed as a nurse’s aide at Blue Ridge Sanatorium and University of Virginia Medical Center, from where she retired. Mary was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Scottsville. One of her pastimes while living in assisted living was squirrel watching.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews including close niece, Debbie Wood; great-nephew, Jared Wood; two stepdaughters, Jo Drumheller and Betty Christan and two sisters-in-law, Marie Deavers and Sylvia Deavers.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg with Pastor L.J. “Dickie” Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Scottsville.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
