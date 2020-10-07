Mary Doris Joecks
Mary Doris Joecks, 94, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Doris was born June 30, 1926, in Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late John Patrick and Agnes Mooney. In addition to her parents and three sisters, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine N. Joecks, in 2017.
On May 19, 1951, she married Arthur H. Joecks in New Jersey. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Doris and her family moved to the Valley in 1964 and she was a homemaker. She was an avid tennis player and loved to go on walks. She was very proud of her family and supported their many endeavors.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan J. Lawrence (David Lawrence), Anne E. Joecks, and Leslie J. Dutt (Charles ‘Butch’ Dutt). Her five grandsons were a big part of her life. Craig Altare (Heather Shannon), David Altare, Collin Dutt, Jared Dutt, and Kyle Dutt will miss her deeply. She had three great-grandchildren (Darcy, Natalie, and Henry).
The family is very grateful for the loving care that Sunnyside provided, particularly in the last weeks of her life.
A private graveside service officiated by Jeff Carr will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. If you wish to honor Doris, you may contribute to a charity of your choice or the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA at https://www.rhspca.org/
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
