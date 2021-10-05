Mary Emma Horst, 87, a resident of Timberville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Gloria, where she has resided since June 2020.
Mrs. Horst was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Dalton, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late David E. and Ethel (Wenger) Horst.
She was a lifelong homemaker, who loved people, often sharing her hospitality with them. She was a member of Glade Run Mennonite Church in Kensington, Ohio.
On June 30, 1957, she married Arthur Gerald Horst, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Gloria Horst and husband, Dwain, of Timberville, Jeanette Troyer of Gillette, Wyo., Virgil Horst and wife, Laura, of Columbiana, Ohio, Charlene Albrecht of Carrollton, Ohio, Phyllis Hershberger of Halsey, Ore., Jerry Horst and wife, Edythe, of Milton Freewater, Ore.; sister, Martha Horst of Orville Ohio; sister-in-law, Ruth Horst of Nappanee, Ind.; brother-in-law, Elvin Zimmerman of Dalton, Ohio; 22 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
There will be calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Glade Run Mennonite Church.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Glade Run Mennonite Church at Kensington, Ohio. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glade Run Mennonite Church for Missions, c/o Kenneth Yoder, 7061 Bane Road, Kensington, OH 44427.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
