Mary E. Jarmans
Mary Ellen Jarmans, 73, of Stanley, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
She was born Dec. 14, 1947, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Howard E. Woodward Sr. and Pearl Virginia Woodward.
On May 27, 1994, she married Augustus Lynwood Jarmans Jr., who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Misty Dawn Henderson of Luray; three brothers, Howard Edward Woodward Jr. and Michael Ray Woodward, both of Winchester, and Roger Wayne Woodward of Luray; a sister, Patricia Ann Woodward of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Whitney Frances Henderson and Shyla Pearl Henderson, both of New Market; one grandson, Joshua Edward Jarmans of Front Royal; one great-granddaughter, Amara Patience Powell of New Market; and her caregiver, Tina Renee Good of Stanley. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Everest Jarmans.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Terry Cave with visitation prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Stanley Advent Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
