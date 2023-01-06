On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Mary F. Moats, 83, passed on to be with her Lord. A beloved mother and grandmother, she was born to Roy and Barbara Puffenbarger on Feb. 9, 1939, in Sugar Grove, W.Va. She graduated from Franklin High School and married Samuel H. Moats, who passed away in 1975. Mary moved to Bridgewater, Va., in 1975 and worked at Bridgewater Retirement Home and Purdue until her retirement.
Mary was an avid gardener, fantastic mother, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an active member in the Bridgewater Baptist Church for many years. She greatly enjoyed occasional trips to the beach and luxury camping with the family. She was good-hearted, hard-working and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons, Samuel R. Moats and wife, Angela, Jeffrey A. Moats and wife, Kate, and Ricky L. Moats and wife, Karen; and five grandchildren, Tyler, Tori, Ryan, Blake, and Sammy.
The family invites you to join them Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va. for a visitation. A Celebration of Life event will be held from 2:30-3:00 p.m. by Pastor Kelly Lane.
Any donations may be made to the Bridgewater Retirement Home, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812, where she spent the last few years of her life. Interment is private.
