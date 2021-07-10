Mary Edith Michael Chandler Milstead
Mary Edith Michael Chandler Milstead, 95, widow of Marvin Lee Milstead, Sr. of Swoope, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Mrs. Milstead was born in Stokesville, Virginia, on May 29, 1926, a daughter of the late Edgar Earl and Mattie Lovina (Knott) Michael.
In addition to her parents and second husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Hugh Melvin Chandler; two sons, Gary Melvin Chandler and Ronald Eugene Chandler; a brother, Edgar Earl “June” Michael, Jr., and a sister, Margaret Elizabeth (Michael) Ailer.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her son, Nolen “Butch” Chandler and his wife, Jean, of Staunton; five grandchildren, Tammy Chandler, Jerred Chandler, Tracy Chandler, Christie Smith (Jimmy) and Nolen “Butch” Chandler, Jr. (Nancy); three great-grandchildren, Madison, Emma, and Nolen Aiden Chandler; step-granddaughter, Cathy “Bo” Parr; one step-great-granddaughter, Lindsay Jarrell (Cameron); two step-great-grandsons, Jamie Isabell and Tyler “Brandi” Michael; three step-great-great-granddaughters, Brooklyn Smith, Layla Jarrell, and Adalyn Michael; and special friends, Tina Milstead, Lillian Richmond, and Madalyn Harris, and special Augusta Health Foundation hospice caregivers, Angela Surratt, Audrey Deese, and Brianna Via.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Lloyd Via officiating.
Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Jerred Chandler, Nolen “Butch” Chandler, Jr., Jeff Hise, Todd Michael, Jeffrey Hise, Jr., and Kevin Burns.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
