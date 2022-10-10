Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Grimm Allen, 93, of Mount Crawford, peacefully passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at White Birch Communities. Betty was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Rockingham, Va., and was a daughter of the late Joseph Daniel Grim and Anna Bessie Ritchie Grim.
She was a graduate of Linville-Edom High School in 1946. She went on to attend Shenandoah College in Dayton. After her graduation from high school, she stayed active in the high school alumni association serving in many capacities. Betty had a strong faith in spirit and was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ in Mount Crawford. She also worked as an assistant manager for the Cross Keys/Rockingham Cooperative for 41 years.
On Oct. 2, 1949, she married Clarence Coolidge Allen, who preceded her in death on March 21, 1999.
Her surviving family include her sons, Clarence Coolidge Allen Jr., and wife, Helen, and Charles Marvin Allen; two brothers, Charles Wilson Grimm and wife, Betty, and Harold David Grimm and wife, Bonnie; sister, Lois Elinor Robertson and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Allen; brother, Robert Franklin Grim; and sisters, Anna May Kerby and Wilda Jo Croy.
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ Cemetery with Pastor George Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
