Mary Elizabeth Burg Arbogast of Watkinsville, GA (formerly of Dayton), passed away Monday, August 15 2022. She was born in Ritchie County, WV on December 30, 1932 and was the son of the late Albert Burg and Zelma Della (McCullough) Burg. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Arbogast on January 26, 2021.
Mary grew up in West Virginia and given that her Mother passed away when she was nine, teachers were an important part of her life. With the aid of a teacher, she obtained a scholarship to Glenville State College in Glenville, WV where she met her future husband. Mary left college to be united in marriage with Donald on June 27, 1953.
Mary moved to San Antonio, Texas with her husband when he was called upon to serve his country and there, both of their children were born. After his service was completed, they settled in Dayton, Virginia. Mary returned to Madison College and completed her degree in Elementary Education.
Mary taught at Pleasant Valley , Mount Clinton, and Ottobine Elementary Schools in Rockingham County. She taught in the lower grades and took an interest in each of her students. During her career, she taught some of the children of her earlier students and was always eager to hear how her students were doing well into adulthood. Mary embraced life in Dayton and often said it was the best place in the world to live. She was an avid gardener, always adding new plants to her yard and garden and enjoyed cooking, hosting gatherings, and reading. Mary was an active member of The Dayton Church of the Brethren. In 2014 they moved to Bishop Georgia to reside with their daughter.
She is survived by one daughter, Paula Thomas (Jerry) of Bishop, GA., one sister, Maxine Davis of Apollo, PA, half-brother Larry Burg of Pennsylvania, and daughter in-law, Vicky Arbogast of Harrisonburg.
Also surviving are four grandchildren: Erin Thomas of Monroe, GA, Megan Thomas of Bishop, GA, Joseph Arbogast of Palmyra, VA and Daniel Arbogast of Boones Mill, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Michael K. Arbogast, on November 7, 2020, sister, JoAnn Cotrill, and brothers Jack and Benny Burg.
A service to celebrate the life of Mary and Don, whose service was delayed due to COVID, will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at The Dayton Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, PO Box 236 Dayton, VA 22821 or the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.