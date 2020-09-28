Mary Elizabeth Hilbert passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at her daughter's home, where she was living.
Mrs. Hilbert was born in Mount Solon, Va., on July 18, 1921, and was a daughter of the late Roy A. Rusmisel and Pansy (Landes) Rusmisel.
She was a member of the Moscow Church of the Brethren, Mount Solon, Va. She worked for Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
She was united in marriage to Ernest W. Hilbert, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son, Glenn (Nancy) Hilbert of Maryland; a daughter, Kathleen (Robert) Sponaugle, and a sister, Dorsilla Higgs of Harrisonburg; a brother, Bobby Rusmisel of Bridgewater; four grandchildren, Barbie (Shelli) Hilbert of Maryland, Amy (Nicholas) Cunningham of North Carolina, Susand (Matt) Dixon of Virginia, and Roy W. Sponaugle of Utah, and granddaughter-in-law, Amy Hilbert of Maryland. Six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, DeWitt Rusmisel and Guy Rusmisel; grandson, Richard Hilbert; great-granddaughter, Juliette Cunningham and a great-great-granddaughter, Evelyn Smith.
A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. with The Rev. Darren Howdyshell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Rescue Spaud, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
