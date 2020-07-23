Mary Elizabeth Bensenhaver Hines, age 84, of Ft. Run Road, Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Born Aug. 17, 1935, in Rig, Hardy County, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Charles Brooke Bensenhaver and Eula Virginia Halterman Bensenhaver. In addition to her parents, a grandson, Heath Hines, and a brother, Douglas, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her husband, Raymond Lovette Hines Jr.; two sons, Steven Hines and Douglas (Brenda) Hines of Moorefield, W.Va.; a daughter, Janet (R.F.) Fisher of Moorefield, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Angie Fisher, Dr. Ben Hines, Jessica Fisher and Jacob Fisher; a stepgrandson, Jay Taylor; a stepgreat-grandson, Camden Taylor; siblings, Charles “Bud”, Elizabeth “Sis”, Donnie, Clyde “Gus”, Patsy “Pat”, Dr. Dewey, Nancy and Helen along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was referred to as “Granny” by her family, was a caring mother and grandmother who was very involved in her loved ones’ lives. Granny, a social butterfly, enjoyed visiting and talking with people, attending social events and she loved talking with children. She was a regular at many picnics, town festivities, and the annual Relay for Life being a cancer survivor herself. Granny was also a “Mountain Mama” and frequently hiked the mountains that surrounded the farm. She enjoyed the wonders found in nature.
Coming from a large family, Mary’s close relationship and love for her siblings, and children will forever be shared among her family and friends. Granny is now resting high on top of her mountain spreading her love and joy with every windswept dandelion and ray of sunshine.
Mary’s ultimate gift to help others was by her donation to West Virginia University’s Human Gift Registry in Morgantown.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the charity/organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Mary’s Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fraley Funeral Home.
