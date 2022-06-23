Mary Elizabeth Lam, 97, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her son’s home in Elkton. Mrs. Lam was born Nov. 10, 1924, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Russell and Anna Mae Kite Comer.
She was a member of the Elkton Church of God and enjoyed gardening, canning and making butter. She retired from Sleep Wear in 1995 after many years of service. She was a devoted wife, an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
In 1957, she married Osby Lee Lam, who preceded her in death in June of 1999. She is survived by a son, Danny Ray Hensley and wife, Walthey, of Elkton; granddaughters, Dawn Lam and husband, Greg, and Donna Beaty and husband, Warren; great-grandchildren, Chris Knicely, Hunter Lam and wife, Erica, Leslee Lam Polen and husband, William, and Cheyenne Beaty Howdyshell and fiancé, Billy Wooddell; great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Elijah Wyant, Addelynn Howdyshell, Stella Polen, River Lam, Waverly Wooddell and Gracie Wooddell; and a very special friend, Carol Meadows. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, William “Bill” Comer, Claude Comer, Eugene Comer, Harry Comer, James Comer, Frances Shifflett, Gertie Newcomb, Bertie Comer and Elsie Comer; and a great-grandchild, Megan Knicely.
The family will receive friends 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Hall, 1109 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA 24016.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
