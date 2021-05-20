Mary Elizabeth Sanders Bordwine Fuller
Mary Elizabeth Sanders Bordwine Fuller, 80, of Bridgewater, passed away suddenly on the afternoon of Monday, May 17, 2021.
Mrs. Fuller was born June 30, 1940, in Mississippi, and was a daughter of the late William Howard and Walterine Germany Sanders.
Mary attended Emory & Henry College and completed her Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University. Her work experience included teaching classes within local area business schools and a lengthy career with Shenandoah Manufacturing, from where she retired. She enjoyed traveling with her aunt Margie to see many parts of the world. Mary was a long-standing member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She loved being a member of the Francis Asbury Sunday school class and enjoyed serving in The Joy Group. She will be remembered as a godly woman who displayed kindness and grace to all those she encountered.
Mary is survived by her son, Greg Bordwine; daughters, Debbie Bordwine and Sharon Bordwine; stepdaughter, Candace Fuller; sister, Martha Thompson and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Mary Catherine Bones, Laura Bones, Matthew Bordwine, Ann Bordwine, Karen Bordwine, and Michael Bordwine; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews, including Jennifer Williams.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Johnny Roger Bordwine, in 2004, and later her second husband, Walter Bennett Fuller.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Dr. Stephen D. Hay officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist bell tower restoration fund.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.