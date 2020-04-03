Mary Elizabeth Simmers Smith, 93, of Timberville, Va., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Living Waters in Timberville.
She was born March 2, 1927, in Timberville, and was a daughter of the late Ervin Lester and Annie R. Callhoun Simmers.
Mary Elizabeth taught voice and piano lessons in her home for a number of years. She directed choirs, and played the piano and organ at different churches. She was choir director, organist, pianist at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church. She was sub choir director, and played the organ at Broadway Presbyterian Church, and a number of other churches, also, directed various school vocal choruses.
On Dec. 20, 1946, she married Kirby Franklin Smith, Jr., who preceded her in death Jan. 8, 2020.
Surviving is one son, E.L. Smith, and two daughters, Bette Carol Smith and Ann Bess Smith.
The body was cremated. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
