Mary Elizabeth Wean, 96, a lifelong resident of Timberville, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home. She was born July 5, 1923, in Timberville, and was a daughter of the late Wade L. Wean and Sallie Bowers Wean.
Mary attended the Orebaugh School and then graduated from Timberville High School. She had a lengthy career of 53 years at the Rockingham Coop in Timberville. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church her entire life and was well known in the community.
She is survived by a sister, Virginia Mahoney of Fairfax, Va.; nephews, Jim Mahoney of Los Gatos, Calif., Greg Mahoney of Miami Beach, Fla., Michael Wean of New Market and Fred Wean of Timberville; and special friends, Patsy Whitmire, Nancy Barb and Kay Turner.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Landon Bowers Wean, of Timberville.
Pastor Angela Dunn will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Raders Lutheran Church Cemetery in Timberville. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The family would like to give thanks to Alina and Crystal of A Loving Hand Care Group; her hospice nurse, Emily Ryan; and the girls at Eclipse Salon.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
