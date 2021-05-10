Mary Ellen Armentrout Back, 88, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Penn Laird, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fishersville. She was born Jan. 9, 1933, in Rockingham County, and was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Dale Back.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Dudley of Waynesboro.
In 2019, Mary retired from Rose’s Department Store in Harrisonburg after many years of service.
The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the Salvation Army Chapel, 900 B St., Waynesboro, Va. Private family burial will be held in St. Jacob’s Spaders Lutheran Church Cemetery, Mount Crawford.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.
