Mary Ellen Fisher, age 105, of Wytheville Va., died at Life Care Center of New Market on Oct. 28, 2022. She was born in Roanoke, Va. on Sept. 8, 1917, the oldest child of William H. and Inez D. Riggle.
Mary had spent her entire working career in shirt factories in Wytheville. After attending night school, she received her GED Certificate in 1973. Mary retired in 1983 and traveled with her friends on bus tours for many years. She was a member of the West End United Methodist Church in Wytheville, Va., where she enjoyed the time spent with her quilting friends.
She was predeceased by a brother, Herbert Olen Riggle and a sister, Lovell R. Houseman.
She is survived by a son, Julian Fisher (Joann) of Bridgewater, Va.; two grandsons, Rodney Fisher of Atlanta, Ga., and Christopher T. Fisher (Kathy); two great-granddaughters, Madison and Emma Fisher, all of Petaluma, Calif.; and a nephew, Edward Houseman of Columbia, S.C.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Natalie Drummond officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Cripple Creek, Va. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West End United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 867, Wytheville, VA 24382.
Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.