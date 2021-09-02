Mary Ellen Hamsher Miller
STRASBURG, Ohio — Mary Ellen Hamsher Miller, age 94, Strasburg, formerly of Walnut Creek and Smithville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Strasburg.
Mary was born on May 19, 1927, in Holmes County, the daughter of Milo and Ollie (Miller) Hamsher. She married Robert Lee Miller on March 27, 1948, in Walnut Creek. They had 60 wonderful years together.
She graduated from Sugarcreek Shanesville High School in 1945. She helped farm alongside her husband in Smithville for 47 years raising beef and grain.
As a member of Smithville Mennonite Church, Mary served as a youth sponsor, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, and had a special gift for visiting the elderly. She enjoyed hosting hayrides, weiner roasts on the farm, gardening, fishing and playing games. Mary and Bob enjoyed their retirement wintering in Sarasota, Fla.
Mary was a very generous, kind, soft-spoken, and trustworthy Christian lady who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a simple woman who loved the Lord and her family dearly. She was a prayer warrior.
She is survived by her five children, Carol (Roger) Wyant of Rockingham County, Va.; Mark (Joyce) Miller of Sarasota, Fla.; Miriam Halterman of Columbus, Ohio; Kenneth of Smithville, Ohio; and Rose (Joel) Lehman of Strasburg, Ohio. Mary enjoyed her 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Esther Hamsher of Sugarcreek, Ohio.
Preceding her in death, along with her parents and husband, are eight brothers and one sister, Dallas and Kathryn, John and Edith, Myron and Erma, Reuben and Mabel, Thomas and Norma, Edward and Margaret, Betty and Glen Martin, Robert, and James.
Friends may call on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Smithville Mennonite Church, 6097 Akron Road, Smithville, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church with Pastor Todd Martin officiating https://www.facebook.com/aublefuneralhome. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
Online registry and expressions of condolence may be left at www.aublefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Mission Network, PO Box 370, Elkhart, IN 46515-0370.
“Fear not for I am with you. Do not be dismayed. I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” Isaiah 41:10.
