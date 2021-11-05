Mary Ellen Ininger, of Shenandoah, passed away Nov. 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. A daughter of the late John Oscar Sr. and Helen Virginia Rodgers Babb, she was born in Shenandoah, Va., on Nov. 1, 1951.
Mary graduated from Page County High School in 1971. She had a 41-year career with The Genie Company and was a dedicated member of Christ United Methodist Church. Some of her favorite pastimes were taking motorcycle rides with her husband, landscaping and gardening.
On Nov. 30, 1979, she married Paul Joseph Ininger, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Amanda Viands and husband, Darren, of Shenandoah; a son, Matthew Ininger of Shenandoah; a brother, Donnie Babb and wife, Debbie, of Stanley; two sisters, Patricia Womble of Macon, Ga., and Barbara Cave of Stanley; two grandchildren, Saphira Viands and Sebastian Viands and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Frankie Babb and John Babb Jr.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Joseph Amend officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Community Cemetery, Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.