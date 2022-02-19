Mary Ellen Mongold, 67, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mary was born on November 17, 1954, a daughter of the late Vada (Wheelbarger) and Donald Cobb.
She was a member of Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church in Mount Solon.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Stephania Ellen Smith and husband, DJ; sons, Patrick Mongold and wife, Karen, of Weyers Cave, and Nathan Wayne Mongold and wife, Correna, of Churchville; sister, Vickie Kipps and husband, Steven, of Timberville; grandchildren, Ronnie, Samantha, Brittany, Katlyn, Jonathan, Megan, William; step-grandchildren, Courtney and Jordan; nieces and nephews; father of her children and good friend, Donald Mongold of Weyers Cave, sister-in-law, Shirley Cobb of Verona.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Daniel Mongold, and a brother, Dale Cobb.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 22nd, at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church in Mount Solon, with Rev. Jamie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church, 372 Kyles Mill Rd., Mt. Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
