Mary Ellen Pryor, 84, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Choice Health in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Pryor was born July 31, 1938, in Hudson Crossroads, Va., and was a daughter of the late Walter Michael and Edith Ellen Hambilton Rinker.
She was a Surgical Tech at Alexandria Critical Care, Shenandoah Memorial and various other hospitals for 53 years. She loved her children, grandchildren, visiting others, and was actively social. She was a devout Christian who always prayed for others and was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran at Hudson Crossroads.
Surviving are her children, Walter Rinker Jett and wife, Sheryl, of Hudson Crossroads, Lorraine Jett and husband, Elmer Michael, of Singers Glen, Susan Arnold and Kevin Shaffer of Woodstock and Jeffrey K. Jett and wife, Janet, of Toms Brook; sister, Emma Rebecca Lenhoff of Centerville; grandchildren, Michael Jett, Steven Jett, Daniel Arnold, Lindsay Arnold, Jamie Jett-Frye, Jeffrey Jett II and Jaclynn Pangle; great-grandchildren, Kamden Ludwig, Cayden Pangle, Easton Frye, Madynn Frye, Conley Jett, Briar Jett and Saylor Pangle; and stepsons, Willie Pryor, George Pryor, and Paul Pryor.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pryor was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Bob Pryor; one brother; and one sister.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church at Hudson Crossroads with Pastor Daniel Diehl officiating.
We encourage you all to love as she loved and live each day to its fullest, never giving up on anything you put your mind too. That was the Mary Ellen way.
At her request, the body was donated to the Virginia Anatomical Program.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Church, c/o Building Fund, 23502 Senedo Road, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.