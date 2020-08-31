Mary Ellen Reedy, 80, of Timberville, died Aug. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Russell and Erma Fadley Fulk.
Mary worked for James Madison University in Housekeeping and was a member of Hebron Mennonite Church in Fulks Run.
On March 19, 1960, she married Jessy Willard Reedy, who survives.
Also surviving are children, Renee Lohr and husband, Dale, “Sis” Constable and husband, Blaine, and J.W. Reedy and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Amanda Lokey, Shawn Scheffer and Kimberly Tinell; 12 great-grandchildren and sister, Louise Morris.
She was preceded in death by a son, James “Peanut” Reedy, and 13 siblings.
Pastor Frank Tusing will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway.
The casket will be closed, but friends may sign the book anytime after 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (today) at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
