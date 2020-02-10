Mary Ellen Seal
Mary Ellen Seal, 73, of Elkton, passed on to her heavenly home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Sept. 4, 1946, in Rockingham County near Elkton, and was the daughter of the late Smith Charles and Dorothy Ellen (Breeden) Seal.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, David E. Seal, and sister-in-law, Diana Jane Seal.
Mary was a caregiver for her parents and babysat for many years. She also worked at Friendship Industries. She was a member of the Furnace United Methodist Church and was a loving sister and wonderful friend to many including her neighbors at Elkmont Apartments.
Mary is survived by her brothers, Larry L. Seal and wife, Cathy, Edwin C. Seal, Donnie L. Seal and wife, Connie, Gary D. Seal and fiancee, Barbara, and Michael W. Seal and wife, Vicky, all of Elkton; eight nephews and three nieces.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Furnace United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rick Robertson and Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Friends may visit the home of her brother, Donnie L. Seal, at anytime.
Memorial donations can be made to the building fund at Furnace United Methodist Church, 19836 Naked Creek Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.