Mary Ellen Wampler, 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community with her family by her side.
She was born March 23, 1931, in Elkton, Va. to the late Lester Boyd and Margaret Frances Lam McGuire.
She married Eddy S. Wampler, who survives, on May 21, 1950.
She was a long-time member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school and was active in Golden Fellowship. She worked as a salesperson at Wampler's Record Shop for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Roxanna Davis, Frances Crawford and Dorothy Campbell; and brother, Richard.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Charles McGuire of Oneonta, N.Y.; her daughters, Debra Slifer (Mike) of McGaheysville and Joanie Cassens (Kent) of Centreville; grandson, Mason Martin III (Tanya) of Weyers Cave; granddaughters, April Riley (Mike) of Hebron, Md., Tara Cassens of Falls Church, and Marissa Cassens (Carlo) of Alexandria; great-granddaughter, Mikayla Martin of Staunton; stepgreat-grandchildren, Daniel Landrum (Lori Ann) of Staunton, Leigh Ann Landrum of Weyers Cave, Abigail Landrum of Weyers Cave, and Michelle Riley of Hebron, Md.; stepgreat-great-granddaughter, Eleni Landrum of Staunton; sister-in-law, Carolyn Wampler of Harrisonburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen was an avid knitter, seamstress, and quilter, creating beautiful hand-stitched quilts, baby clothes, afghans, prom, homecoming, and wedding dresses, and her popular dish cloths for friends, family, and charities. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers, Hilda Hensley, Kimberly Armentrout, Twila Heatwole, Rosalind Byler, Rebecca Sanchez, Julie Wright, Jerilyn Shrock, and Lydia Lapp, who were instrumental in allowing Mary Ellen to remain at home for so long, and the wonderful staff at Harmony House for all their loving care of our mother.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Gerald Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
