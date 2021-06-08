Mary Esther Meadows
Mary Esther Meadows, 97, of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 7, 2021, at Sunnyside Health Center. Mary was born July 11, 1923, in Buckingham County, Va., and was a daughter of the late Elmer Isaac and Mamie Meadows Lam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Garrie Meadows and Arnold Lam; sisters, Geneva Oliver, Regina Meadows and Bernice Meadows; and brother, Alvin Lam.
Mary was a faithful member of Landmark Tabernacle Church for over 50 years teaching Sunday School. She was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was everything to her.
On June 14, 1947, she married Dewey Clyde Meadows, who preceded her in death April 13, 2005.
Surviving family include her sons, Edwin C. Meadows and wife, Sharon, Calvin L. Meadows and wife, Lynn, and Clifton D. Meadows; daughter, Betty J. McRobie and husband, Rex; sister, Elva St. Clair; grandchildren, Tonya Frazier and husband, Scott, Sarah Meadows and husband, Jose, Brandi Huttner and husband, Bradley, and Sabrina Adams and husband, Micheal; stepgranddaughters, Amanda Seward and husband, Robert, and Christina Armas; great-grandchildren, Luis, Ava, Madeline, Honesty, Gabriel, Corinthia, Elijah, Guerin, Serenity, Caleb, Cole, Chase and Cayden; close friends, Keith and Becky Powers and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and church family.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Landmark Tabernacle Church in McGaheysville with Pastor Tony Dovel officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Landmark Tabernacle Church, 127 Warble Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
A visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.