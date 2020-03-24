Mary Evans Stratton
Mary Evans Stratton, 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Stratton was born May 8, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was the daughter of the late David F. and Janet Hutchison Evans.
She graduated from Edgewood High School and attended Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va.
On April 8, 1995, she married Richard M. Stratton, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Margie Rand Outten of Chester, Md., and Lizzie Rand Verbel of Fredericksburg, Va.; stepson, Trae Stratton of Richmond, Va.; sons-in-law, Lin Outten and Michael Verbel; and four grandchildren, Georgia Verbel, Liam, Patrick and Meghan Outten, as well as her brother, David F. Evans of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; and former husband, George Rand of The Villages, Fla.
Mary was an avid craftsman, enjoying needlework, quilting, sewing, knitting, etc., for many years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in one of her favorite locations, Cape Lookout, N.C.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
