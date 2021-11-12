Mary Evelyn Staubus, 94, of Mount Solon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Bridgewater Home. Mary Evelyn was born in Farmersville, Ill. on Dec. 9, 1926, a daughter of the late Willa Jennie (Simpson) and William Harold Thomas.
On April 4, 1954, she was united in marriage to James Luther Staubus, who preceded her in death.
Mary Evelyn is survived by a daughter, Jennie McCray and husband, R.G. "Gee", of Churchville.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater to sign the guest register. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with John Staubus Jr. and Mark Staley officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Harmony House at Bridgewater Home, First Choice Hospice, and a special sister-in-law, Betty Staubus, for their passionate care of Mary Evelyn.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Choice Hospice, 370 Neff Ave., Suite P, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
