Mary Florence Deavers Cline, 93, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Mrs. Cline was born May 6, 1929, in Rockingham, Va., to the late Charles Edward and Nettie Alice Barton Deavers.
She worked for 45 years as the cafeteria manager at Linville Edom School. She liked to visit at the coffee shop in Heritage Haven and loved to decorate her home with the seasons.
On March 4, 1946, she was united in marriage to Walton Cline, who preceded her in death June 1, 1983.
Mrs. Cline is survived by her children, Faye Rogers and husband, Gary, of Tenth Legion, Linda Smootz, and husband, Andrew, of Linville; grandchildren, Karen Rogers, Anita Smootz, Andy Smootz II; two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Gloria and Gene Harold.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Cline was preceded in death by three sisters and six brothers.
A private graveside service will be held at Linville Cemetery.
Those wishing may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the funeral home. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803, or to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
