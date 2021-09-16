Mary Frances Rothgeb, 74, of Luray, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
She was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Luray and was a daughter of the late John William Knight and Mary Elizabeth Seal Knight.
On Dec. 18, 1964, she married William Franklin Rothgeb, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Brenda Sue Townsley of Strasburg; three sons, Roger Dewayne Rothgeb of Luray, Thomas “T.C.” Rothgeb of California, and William Franklin “Wilber” Rothgeb Jr. of Staunton; a sister, Jean Knight of Luray; a brother, Lewis Knight of Luray; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Elmer Samuel Knight.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Bradley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835.
