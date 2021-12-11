Mary Frances Schanagel, 79, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Schanagel was born on June 19, 1942, in Rockingham County to the late Andrew S. and Vergie E. Shoemaker Riggleman. She was employed as a secretary in her husband’s business until her retirement. She loved flowers, gardening, and baking.
On June 2, 1984, she married Carl Schanagel, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Schanagel is survived by her children, Patricia Kauffman, and husband Rich, of Harrisonburg, Mike Arbogast, and wife Lisa, of Harrisonburg; a stepdaughter, Kristen King of Texas; grandchildren, Kelly Blauch and husband Matt, Matthew Arbogast; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Mae Blauch; and a special sister-in-law, Doris J. Riggleman.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Schanagel was preceded in death by her siblings, Norman L. Riggleman, Gene Nieswander, Norwood Nieswander, and Hazel Mowbray.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kerry Willis officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Choice Hospice, 1819 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
