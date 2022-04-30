Mary Frances Cromer Rhodes, 87, of Rockingham, passed away April 28, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Rhodes was born September 14, 1934 in the Spring Creek area of Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Carter W. and Roonie Deter Cromer. Mrs. Rhodes grew up in Spring Creek and was a 1951 graduate of Bridgewater High School. She was an active member of the Fairview Church of the Brethren in Mount Clinton where she played the piano for many years. She enjoyed sewing and made comforters that she gave as gifts to children at the church and many other friends and family. She was an amazing cook and baked cakes for friends and her family. Her and her husband were foster parents to many children over the years. She was a loving and caring woman and was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
On August 10, 1952, she married the love of her life, Stanley Everette Rhodes who died June 5, 2011. She is survived by sons, Quentin Rhodes and wife, Peggy of Rockingham; daughters, Roonie Rhodes of Rockingham, Shirley R. Yukich and husband, John of Davidson, NC; sisters, Elsie Hilbert and husband, Ira of Harrisonburg, Nancy Harmon and husband, Harry Lee of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Jason Rhodes and wife, Laura, Peter Yukich, Paul Yukich and wife, Brittany, Mary Yukich, Thomas Yukich; great-grandchildren, Miriam Rhodes, Adam Rhodes, Allison Yukich. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Rhodes, who died August 21, 2015; brothers, Welby, Fred, Tom, Dave and John Robert Cromer, sisters, Pansy Hilbert, June Coffman, Bonnie Myers, Ruth Tutwiler and JoAnn Gordon.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening May 1, 2022 from 6 to 8pm at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pastor Jim Hall will conduct a graveside service 10:00 am Monday May 2, 2022 at Weavers Mennonite Church Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Fairview Church of the Brethren, 3716 Snapps Creek Road, Rockingham, Va. 22802.
