Mary Frances “Francie” Martin Campbell, 87, of Harrisonburg, went to heaven to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 29, 2020. She had been in declining health with hospice care recently, but had lived comfortably in assisted living at VMRC since 2016. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff in Redbud who were like family to her.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1933 in Augusta County, near Stuarts Draft, and was the fourth child of the late Rev. John D. and Mary (Craig) Martin. On Oct. 19, 1963, she married Raymond Ersel Campbell Jr., who preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2016. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clinton E. Martin and Roy D. Martin.
She attended Eastern Mennonite High School, and was a cook in voluntary service at Brooklane Hospital near Hagerstown, Md. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Crawford in Stuarts Draft and as a bookkeeper at the Daily News-Record. She began working at Mutual Security Life insurance company in 1975, serving and leading as the company grew to become LD&B, until she retired in 2005.
During her lifetime she enjoyed music and cooking. She sang in quartets and choirs and prepared numerous tasty dishes for family and friends. She loved playing games, traveling to the mountains, candy, and ice cream.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey E. Campbell and wife, Pam; four grandchildren; a sister, Thelma H. Maust of VMRC and a brother, J. Garland Martin of Stuarts Draft; several brother and sisters-in-law; a special niece, Evelyn H. Showalter; and numerous other nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, and grand-nieces.
Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held. Those wishing to view and sign the register may do so Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Weavers Mennonite Church Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weavers Mennonite Church, 2501 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to the VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.