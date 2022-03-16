Mary Frances (Gaines) Haliburton, 76, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
She was born on March 6, 1946, in Staunton to the late Joseph Sr. and Brownie (Morgan) Gaines.
She retired from Pleasant View Inc. in Harrisonburg and was a member of Augusta Street United Methodist Church in Staunton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Rita Haliburton, and three sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Anita Haliburton and Terri Jenkins; one brother, Joseph Gaines Jr.; special niece, Wanda Washington (Kelvin); a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Augusta Street United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday, March 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the chapel of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home. Masks are required. Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences, memories and view the full obituary online at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com.
Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
