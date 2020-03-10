Mary Frances Hisey
Mary Frances Hisey, 94, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Frances was born April 29, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Lewis Floyd and Mabel Irene Jones of Shenandoah.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E “Buck” Hisey Jr.; her beloved dog, Boo; sister, Jean Morris; and brothers, David, Toby and Allen Jones.
She is survived by her son, William E. Hisey III and wife, Stacy; granddaughter, Erin Leigh Seal and husband, Randy; great-grandsons, Blane William Seal and Emmett Wade Seal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances loved to cook, travel and camp. She and Buck spent their summers in Montana visiting friends, hiking and taking pack trips through the mountains. She went on numerous hunting trips in Canada, the Yukon and even Africa.
She loved the outdoors and spent every spare minute there. One of her biggest joys was tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Many a friend also enjoyed a delicious meal at the Hisey table or over a campfire.
Frances, Mom or Granny will be dearly missed.
Services will be private.
