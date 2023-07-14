Mary Frances ‘Peggy’ Holsinger Reid
Mary Frances “Peggy” Holsinger Reid, 94, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 12, 2023, at the Burkholder House at VMRC.
She was born Feb. 4, 1929, in Rockingham County to the late Edna Catherine Holsinger Spitzer.
Peggy was a cafeteria manager for Rockingham County Schools and a bookkeeper for Reid’s Garage. She was a member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway, where she served as a deaconess, and was a member of the Women’s Fellowship.
On July 26, 1946, she married Paul L. “Joey” Reid, who preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2013.
Surviving are three daughters, Joan Hutchens and husband, Eddie, of Broadway, Jane See and husband, Glenn, of Broadway and Debbie Pipho and husband, Steven, of Henrico, N.C.; one son, Steven Reid and wife, Wendy, of Broadway; one sister, Janet Wilson of Texas; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her brother, Danny Spitzer, preceded her in death.
Pastor Nathan Hollenberg will conduct a funeral service 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, 409 Brethren Church Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
