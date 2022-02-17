Mary Frances Shifflett, 89, “Nanny,” of Rocky Bar, Va., peacefully passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at her home. She was born March 21, 1932, and was the daughter of Charles and Carrie Shifflett Gibson. In 1949, Mary was united in marriage to Harry J. Shifflett, who preceded her in death in 1991. She was also preceded in death by two children, Charles Gibson and Judy Armentrout; and a great-granddaughter, Heather Shifflett.
Mary is survived by one son, Harry Shifflett; two daughters, Cheryl McGirr (Don) of McGaheysville and Gail Minnick (Scott) of Rawley Springs; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Mary retired from Cargill of Dayton in July 2003 after 30 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her two dogs, Mattie and Luna.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will be private.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
