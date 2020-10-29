Mary Frances (Smith) Wonderley, 95, of Grottoes, went to sing with the Lord’s choir on Oct. 28, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
She was born Oct. 29, 1924, in Port Republic, and was a daughter of the late John Henry and Elizabeth McDonaldson Smith.
Mary was a member of Grottoes Church of the Brethren and retired from DuPont after 34 years of service. She was the last member of her immediate family.
On Sept. 6, 1952, she was married to Percy Ward Wonderley Jr., who preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2002. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Leon W. Smith and John E. Smith and three sisters, Margaret Truslow, Anna Mealer and Elizabeth Inman.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Lee Taylor and wife, Shirley, of Grottoes; a grandson, Jason Lee Taylor and wife, Kali, of Grottoes; great-grandchildren, Hugh and Amalia Taylor; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Finley Campbell of Staunton.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, to pay their respects. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Church of the Brethren, 98 Augusta Ave., Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
