Mary Frances Wenger, 96, formerly of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Mrs. Wenger was born Nov. 15, 1926, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Lee Roy and Esther Belle Thomas Charlton.
She loved working in her flower beds, gardens, and had a great love and appreciation for the outdoors which she instilled in everyone she knew. She and her husband enjoyed many trips together both locally and across the states. A wonderful homemaker, she loved cooking, baking and all related things. She was a previous member of the Home Demonstration Club and Otterbein United Methodist Church.
On Nov. 11, 1943, she married Roy Jacob Wenger, who passed away Nov. 24, 2016.
Surviving are her children, Carolyn Phillips of Florida and Dick Wenger and wife, Terri, of Montana; siblings, Donnie Charlton and wife, Judy, Kathy Shull and husband, Allen, and Joyce Good; grandchildren, Richard, Susan, Berkly, Bradly, Gavin and Molly and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Wayne Phillips.
Pastor Melanie Wylie will conduct a funeral service Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Weavers Cemetery.
The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
