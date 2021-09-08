Mary G. Campbell
Mary G. Campbell, 72, of Elkton, Va., went to her heavenly home Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Mary was born June 7, 1949, and was the daughter of the late Avis G. Campbell and the late Addie V. Campbell Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ellen D. Foster, and niece, Kiriki L. Atkins.
She is survived by three children, Nelson E. Campbell, Robert S. Dean and wife, Amy, and Joesette Huffman and husband, Thomas. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Harlie M. Dean, Olivia R. Huffman and Lindsey A. Huffman.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Fellowship Church, 205 North Fourth St., Shenandoah, Va., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, with Pastor Wayne Comer officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
