Mary Geisler, 82, of Eagle, Idaho, formerly of Mt. Crawford, VA., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. She was born June 10, 1939 to Fred and Ella Hilton.
Surviving are two sons; Lyn (Donna) Geisler of Merida, MX.; Graham (Laurie) Geisler of Rainelle, WV.; two grandsons, Michael Geisler of Caldwell, WV., Jonathan Geisler of Fairlea, WV.; brother, Fred Hilton of The Villages, FL. and two nephews.
Burial will be in West End Cemetery, Wytheville, VA., at a later time.
