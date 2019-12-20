Mary Grace Adams
Mary Grace Adams, 78, of Bridgewater, died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Bridgewater Retirement Community. Born Aug. 31, 1941, in Harrisonburg, Mary was the fourth of the seven children of David and Vesta Landes Adams.
Surviving siblings are James Adams, John Adams, Lowell Adams and Karen Wyrick, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, June Gibble and Kay Rittenhouse, and one niece, Teresa Rittenhouse.
Mary was a graduate of Bridgewater College, where she majored in Sociology. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Columbia University in New York.
Mary began her professional career as a psychiatric social worker in Virginia and New Jersey. She enjoyed most her work as a reference librarian in the medical libraries of Columbia University and the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, particularly helping nursing students and professors find material for term and research papers, and giving classroom lectures about how to use library resources. Mary also enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with family, especially with her nieces and nephews.
Mary moved to Bridgewater Village in 2016. One room of her house was made into a library where bookshelves filled with books lined each wall. She enjoyed the room very much.
A private graveside service will be held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.